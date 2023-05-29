Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.48. 380,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

