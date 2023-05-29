Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 717,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,529,000 after buying an additional 141,181 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 363,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
