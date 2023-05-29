Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 717,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,529,000 after buying an additional 141,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 363,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.