Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.40. 4,716,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,855. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

