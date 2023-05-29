Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,292,000 after acquiring an additional 373,609 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 617.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 71,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.73. 3,035,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

