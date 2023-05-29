Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 297,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. 1,535,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

