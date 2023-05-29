Round Dollar (RD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.42

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00018517 BTC on popular exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $0.42 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

