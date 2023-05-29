Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $107.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

