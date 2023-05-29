Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $107.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
