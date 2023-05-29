Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $107.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryanair Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

