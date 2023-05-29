SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ SABS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

