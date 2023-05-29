Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00022208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $128.84 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00133007 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00038689 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

Buying and Selling Safe

