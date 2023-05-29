Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,449,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 12,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77,246.0 days.

OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

