Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,449,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 12,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77,246.0 days.
Saipem Price Performance
OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40.
About Saipem
