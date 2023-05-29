Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Shares of CRM opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

