SALT (SALT) Market Cap Reaches $3.63 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $12,183.88 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017589 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.52 or 1.00043909 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03000983 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,116.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.