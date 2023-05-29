Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHYY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,700. Sands China has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.