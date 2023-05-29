Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.35 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $2,420.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.12 or 0.06827542 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,354,074,033 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,485,410 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

