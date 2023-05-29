Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1,801.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.06. 216,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

