Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.29% of THOR Industries worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.65. 345,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,490. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

