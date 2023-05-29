Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,820,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,692,000 after acquiring an additional 171,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

BRO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 986,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,809. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

