Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $45,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.09. 2,618,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

