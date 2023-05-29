Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1071 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

