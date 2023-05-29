SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Update

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEIC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 757,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

