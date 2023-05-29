Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.30. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.