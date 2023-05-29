SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 1,450,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGHHF stock remained flat at C$14.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.70. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$14.64.

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

