Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,033.5 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

SGIOF remained flat at $44.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $56.02.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

