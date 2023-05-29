Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the quarter. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.34% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock remained flat at $11.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,107. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $54,609 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.