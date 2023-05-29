Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Decreases By 26.3%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 216,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
