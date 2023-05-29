Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expands By 17.1%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 108,375 shares of company stock worth $302,212. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 32,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

