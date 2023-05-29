Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Declines By 15.4%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 7,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $160,068,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $141,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $88,297,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 227.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. 649,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,216. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

