Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 24.6%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

