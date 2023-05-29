Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 24.6%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
