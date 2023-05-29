Short Interest in BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Increases By 9.8%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,435.2 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CLLKF remained flat at C$5.60 during midday trading on Monday. BICO Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
