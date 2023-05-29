Short Interest in BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Increases By 9.8%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,435.2 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLLKF remained flat at C$5.60 during midday trading on Monday. BICO Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74.

Get BICO Group AB (publ) alerts:

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BICO Group AB is a bioconvergence company, which engages in the provision of technologies, products, and services to create, understand, and master biology. It operates through the Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation segments. The Laboratory Solutions segment consists of the bioprinting and biosciences business.

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.