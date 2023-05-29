Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expands By 9.0%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 20,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,799. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

