Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expands By 9.0%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 20,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,799. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

