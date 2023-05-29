Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Expands By 34.9%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLRDF. DNB Markets raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

BLRDF stock remained flat at $8.09 on Monday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

Featured Articles

