Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Declines By 21.4%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 537,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie Stock Down 1.7 %

BioVie stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,477. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at BioVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 1,165.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in BioVie by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 133,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 554.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,074 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

