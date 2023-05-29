Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Declines By 23.1%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQ remained flat at $10.62 on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Blue World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAQ. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 38.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 694,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 678.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,654 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

