Short Interest in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Drops By 10.2%

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 816,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Omaha news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

BOC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $607.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.