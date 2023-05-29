Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Drops By 7.4%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $637.09 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYDGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

