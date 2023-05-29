Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Decreases By 14.3%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several research firms recently commented on BPOSY. Societe Generale lowered bpost NV/SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered bpost NV/SA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $4.30 on Monday. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $860 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.
bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.
