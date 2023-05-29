Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Drops By 11.6%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 609,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 501,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 106,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

