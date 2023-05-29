Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declines By 15.4%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRTF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

