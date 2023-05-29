Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Increases By 42.1%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Calyxt
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Calyxt Stock Up 10.9 %
NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,483. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.
