Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Increases By 13.3%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,237. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

