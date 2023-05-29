Short Interest in Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Grows By 13.4%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cartier Silver Stock Performance
Shares of CRTIF remained flat at $0.32 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Cartier Silver has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.74.
About Cartier Silver
