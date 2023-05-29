Short Interest in Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Grows By 13.4%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CRTIF remained flat at $0.32 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Cartier Silver has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.74.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

