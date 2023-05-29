Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Grows By 34.8%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 30,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.41.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

