Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Declines By 27.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,072,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 457.4 days.

Shares of CHRRF stock remained flat at $2.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

