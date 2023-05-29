Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Grows By 50.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
