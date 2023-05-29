Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Grows By 25.8%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.3 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $37.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,976.98. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,918.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,744.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $2,138.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNSWF. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.