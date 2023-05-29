Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expands By 13.8%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 1.6 %

About Farmer Bros.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

