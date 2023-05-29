Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Rises By 61.5%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,781. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Self Storage Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.21. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.00%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

