Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Grows By 26.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,971. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter.

