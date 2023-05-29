Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Decreases By 17.4%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 939,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of KIND traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.46. 1,142,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,712. The firm has a market cap of $921.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 65.56%. Nextdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.