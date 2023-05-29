Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declines By 18.0%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. 338,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

In related news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,838. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

